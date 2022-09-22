Sign in
This is the latest launch from Stytch
See Stytch’s previous launch →
Ranked #4 for today
Stytch Passwords
Modernize your password flow
Free
Stytch Passwords is a re-imagination of the legacy auth method, retrofitted with nimbler breach detection, smarter strength assessments, safe account deduplication and a simpler password reset flow.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Stytch
About this launch
Stytch
User infrastructure for modern applications
23
reviews
269
followers
Stytch Passwords by
Stytch
was hunted by
Julianna Lamb
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Julianna Lamb
and
Reed McGinley-Stempel
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Stytch
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
110
Comments
13
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#13
