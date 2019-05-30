Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Stylish

Stylish

Build beautiful React styled components visually 💅🌠

#5 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
This is a project I had built for some designers new to React I was working with 😄 ! You can convert simple CSS components to React styled-components by pasting in the CSS into the app 🚀!
Around the web
Stylish - Why I built an app for my designer colleagues | Akash Joshi✍️Tech Writer for Hire 🚀FullStack 🖥️OpenSource
Akashj
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Akash Joshi
Akash Joshi
Makers
Akash Joshi
Akash Joshi
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Akash Joshi
Akash JoshiMaker@akash_joshi · 🚀FullStack 🖥️OpenSource ✍️Tech Writer
Hello Everyone ! I'm Akash ! I had interned for a company that wanted to build their webfront in React. I used styled-components for styling as it is a beautiful CSS-in-JS library. However, I soon found out that designers & traditional programmers couldn't easily understand how to write the code for this. So, I built a tool which takes CSS as input, and outputs the component directly, so their work became much easier. This project is obviously not complete, but that's where Open Source comes in ! All the code is readily available online, you can mix, match, add stuff, & do whatever else you please with it ! All contributions are welcome, so do throw some PRs at this !
Upvote (1)·