Yan Gorshtenin
MakerFounder of Stugo
Hi hunters ✌🏼 My team and I have been working very hard over the last year on re-designing and developing StuGo as a mobile and web application. I'd like to thank John, Rolando, Danny, all our developers & designers that worked hard throughout the year. We first launched in 2019, but were able to raise a private round of investment and further our R&D that enabled us to launch the new & improved version. I'm so excited to hear your thoughts on our new platform. Our innovative technology makes it easy for creators to find studios worldwide and keep studio owners informed and organized. StuGo™ is a one-stop-shop for all your studio needs. Whether you are looking for a studio to record music, a video or photography shoot, workshop, seminars, or a presentation, StuGo will help you find the right studio for any of your creative intentions. Are you a studio owner? Well StuGo was made by one. ❤️ Stugo also offers a way for studios to generate revenue without the headaches, by adding their studios on our platform dedicated to Studio Owners at studios.stugo.com - you'll be able to list in multiple regions, manage listings, bookings (calendar view), receive instant payouts, reject bookings and so many other cool features. As we just launched, we are looking for studio owners to list in their cities as one of the first studios available, if there isn’t one in your city, let us know. Looking to hear feedback from you all. Ever since I launched my first product / startup on Product Hunt in late 2014, I’ve been working on innovating since then. 😇 P.S: StuGo stands for Studios On The Go.
