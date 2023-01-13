Products
Stufinder
Stufinder
Find & book recording studios
Stufinder is a recording studio rental marketplace. Stufinder makes it fast & easy for musicians, producers, podcasters, engineers, and record labels to book studio sessions and rent studio time from studeurs (studio owners, operators, or managers).
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
+3 by
Stufinder
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for being an early adopter, would love feedback on our product as we improve! "
The makers of Stufinder
About this launch
Stufinder
Find & Book Recording Studios
Stufinder by
Stufinder
was hunted by
Ope Odumakin
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ope Odumakin
and
Jake Monir
. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Stufinder
is not rated yet. This is Stufinder's first launch.
