  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Stufinder
Stufinder
Ranked #15 for today

Stufinder

Find & book recording studios

Free
Stufinder is a recording studio rental marketplace. Stufinder makes it fast & easy for musicians, producers, podcasters, engineers, and record labels to book studio sessions and rent studio time from studeurs (studio owners, operators, or managers).
Launched in Android, iOS, Productivity
Stufinder
Stufinder
About this launch
Stufinder
StufinderFind & Book Recording Studios
Stufinder by
Stufinder
was hunted by
Ope Odumakin
in Android, iOS, Productivity. Made by
Ope Odumakin
and
Jake Monir
. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Stufinder
is not rated yet. This is Stufinder's first launch.
