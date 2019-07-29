Discussion
Maker
Daniel Jay
I created this app as I really like the idea to have all study related data in one unified app. When I used to be a student I utilized different apps on an old smartphone but never had this all-in-one approach. Since then many similar apps have been created, however I still thought I can give it a try and do things a bit different. For example emphasising on the three different types of data (class, homework, grading) with each having its own view, but still showing all of them in the calendar to have a summary of what's going on. Sharing your calendar with Google Calendar, Outlook or similar also allows you to select which type of data you wanna share. Or being able to set a repeat of any item, not just a class. So you can create for example a repeating quiz grading over several weeks. There are other unique features like you can enter extra-curricular events that to not belong to any course. Or have an attendance tracking where you can skip single classes and see an overview of all the skipped ones per course.
