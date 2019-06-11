Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Study from Facebook
Study from Facebook
User research platform that pays participants
User Experience
Facebook
Study is a Facebook program that pays participants to share info about how they use apps. This helps us build better products for the Facebook community.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Facebook will pay you to let it track what you do on your phone
The app will monitor which apps are installed on a person's phone, the time spent using those apps, the country you're in, and additional app data that could reveal specific features you're using, among other things. Facebook says it won't see any specific content, however, including messages, passwords, and photos.
Introducing Study from Facebook
Market research helps companies build better products for people. We believe this work is important to help us improve our products for the people who use Facebook. We also know that this kind of research must be clear about what people are signing up for, how their information will be collected and used, and how to opt out of the research at any time.
Reviews
Would you recommend Study from Facebook to a friend?
0
0
1
Discussion
Aman Bathla
Why does it sound "Snoopy from Facebook" to me?
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Matt Michel
That's a hard pass from me. 🚫
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send