Study from Facebook

User research platform that pays participants

Study is a Facebook program that pays participants to share info about how they use apps. This helps us build better products for the Facebook community.
Facebook will pay you to let it track what you do on your phoneThe app will monitor which apps are installed on a person's phone, the time spent using those apps, the country you're in, and additional app data that could reveal specific features you're using, among other things. Facebook says it won't see any specific content, however, including messages, passwords, and photos.
Introducing Study from FacebookMarket research helps companies build better products for people. We believe this work is important to help us improve our products for the people who use Facebook. We also know that this kind of research must be clear about what people are signing up for, how their information will be collected and used, and how to opt out of the research at any time.
Aman Bathla
Aman Bathla
Why does it sound "Snoopy from Facebook" to me?
Matt Michel
Matt Michel
That's a hard pass from me. 🚫
