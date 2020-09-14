discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Thomas Wang
MakerMake it.
Hi Product Hunt! I'm thrilled to be able to launch this service on here. Student Status is a culmination of more than a year of thinking about this problem, and a personal itch to have an automated solution after encountering it at work. With no other affordable or financially sane options, I began the tedious effort to piecing together an elegant and simple to use service that is made for developers first. I am launching with a one-time payment that will grant lifetime access to the platform which is full of whimsical interactions in the dashboard code examples, documentation, and everything you would need to begin verifying students for your products, companies, courses, and more. And if you're a student, you get 50% off as I dog-fooded my own service and to showcase the use-case for the branded deals page 🐶 ... https://studentstat.us/deals/meta cheers 🚀 – your fellow maker
Share
Upvote (1)
@thomaswang congrats Mr Wang! Will try for student discount on my app when I get round to it, happy to get rid of the manual work
UpvoteShare