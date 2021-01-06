discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mario Canales
MakerFounder of Student Mercher
Hey there! I recently launched Student Mercher to make it easier to order custom t-shirts and merch for student organizations throughout the US. Here's how it works: 1. Submit your design and choose products through our website (studentmercher.com) 2. Receive a private Amazon link to your products within 48 hours 3. Share the link with your org's members and place orders 4. Each member will receive their order to their address, Prime shipping eligible Please reach out if you have any questions! :)
Share