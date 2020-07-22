Student Emotions Detector

Discussion
Hello, Producthunters! This is CEO of Student Emotions. I want to help e-learning companies make their classes better my understanding in-class emotions of their students. And therefore improve content and manage individual student motivation and engagement. As collateral, that increases LTV and unlocks higher CAC, which helps great schools reach even more students. The app connects to zoom or any other type of video storage, processes recordings of online classes and renders per second reports on emotions of each student, as well as some other important communicational gestures. That helps to: - Improve class content - Monitor teachers performance and provide feedback - Manage student engagement and motivation - Predict student performance and take early action For more info see deck: https://www.beautiful.ai/player/...
Is oit easy to install and start using?
Hey, Anna. Thanks for your support. Actually this one is a web app which doesn't require installation. But for a business customer, they normally have their own video storage, so we do integration ourselves.
Hey guys! Do you have a free trial version?
@tahir_almaev Tahir, yes, the free version allows for processing 5 videos, up to 250mb each, at sampling rate of each second.