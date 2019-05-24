Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Struct Illustrations

Struct Illustrations

Create your own unique story with editable illustrations

#1 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
An incredible set of 20 exciting stories and incidents from the IT world. Create your own unique story, illustrations are fully editable.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Andrian Valeanu
Andrian Valeanu
Makers
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
nikk wong
nikk wong@nikk_wong · www.nikkwong.com
Nice! Love the style.
Upvote ·
Ripul Agarwal
Ripul Agarwal@ripulagarwal · Founder, SnipandShare
A bit misleading with 'download a demo' where it charges you (even if it's $1) to download a sample even.
Upvote ·
Csaba Kissi
Csaba Kissi@csaba_kissi · Serial maker
@ripulagarwal You don't have to pay anything, just leave it as is ($0).
Upvote ·
Denis Shepovalov
Denis ShepovalovMakerHiring@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Hey mates! Today we present you our new super-cool illustration pack. Here are 20 vector scenes for landings and apps. Explore IT-world in pictures! As always we provide you a 30% discount code: ph30. And of course, feel free to ask me any questions!
Upvote ·
Eddie Casado
Eddie Casado@ecasado · Growth & Marketing
Thanks for making this available for free! Love the illustrations!
Upvote ·