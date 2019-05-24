Struct Illustrations
Create your own unique story with editable illustrations
An incredible set of 20 exciting stories and incidents from the IT world. Create your own unique story, illustrations are fully editable.
nikk wong@nikk_wong · www.nikkwong.com
Nice! Love the style.
Ripul Agarwal@ripulagarwal · Founder, SnipandShare
A bit misleading with 'download a demo' where it charges you (even if it's $1) to download a sample even.
Csaba Kissi@csaba_kissi · Serial maker
@ripulagarwal You don't have to pay anything, just leave it as is ($0).
Denis ShepovalovMakerHiring@shepovalovdenis · Self-employed UX/UI Designer
Hey mates! Today we present you our new super-cool illustration pack. Here are 20 vector scenes for landings and apps. Explore IT-world in pictures! As always we provide you a 30% discount code: ph30. And of course, feel free to ask me any questions!
Eddie Casado@ecasado · Growth & Marketing
Thanks for making this available for free! Love the illustrations!
