StrongSalt
StrongSalt
Encryption As A Service because privacy matters for everyone
Build data protection into any application or workflow, allowing both security and usability to co-exist in a privacy-focused world.
an hour ago
StrongSalt Cracks the Privacy Problem with First Open Privacy API, Making Encryption Usable in the Cloud
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & LAS VEGAS--()--In a move to address today's major problem behind privacy - making encryption usable - StrongSalt (https://www.strongsalt.com) announced today the first Open Privacy API for searching and sharing encrypted data in cloud services and enterprise applications. The cloud is now home to massive amounts of data as organizations migrate their modern business applications.
This startup just solves the data privacy problem by making it possible to search encrypted data in the cloud
A staggering amount of data is stored in the cloud. According to IDC, data stored in the cloud is projected to grow from 33 ZB in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025. The cloud is now home to massive amounts of ...
