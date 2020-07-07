  1. Home
Strongify

Easy workout tracker

Strongify is the easiest workout tracker app. Enter the number of reps and the weight you lifted in just a few taps. Create any exercises that you want and track your progress over time. Set up now the gym routine you deserve.
Gustavo
Hey Hunters! 🚀 I'm Gustavo, an iOS developer passionate about health and fitness. I've always been frustrated with the existing workout tracker apps, which I find bloated with features and difficult to use. Also, I have a terrible memory when it comes to remembering my previous reps at the gym. But I turned my frustration into motivation and I created Strongify, a simple, yet elegant app that leaves room for that extra motivation we all need at the gym. 🎁 With gyms reopening worldwide, get Strongify Premium for free within the next 48 hours! 🎁 Meet Strongify: ✅ Custom Routines help organize your workouts, ✅ Fast exercise creation means no more endless lists, just name your exercise and you're good to go, ✅ Minimalistic input means you get to spend more time working out, ✅ Different charts options help track your progress, ✅ The calendar gives a clear overview of your past workouts, ✅ Pre-made sharing styles help you celebrate your accomplishments directly through Instagram Stories, ✅ Exclusive color themes make the app truly yours. Ever since I started using Strongify for myself, I've been able to get a much clearer understanding of my performance. I hope you enjoy Strongify too! Gustavo
Michel Vermeulen
Man, I wish it was on Android!
Gustavo
@michel_vermeulen1 Thank you! I'd love to make an Android version one day!
