Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gustavo
Maker
Hey Hunters! 🚀 I'm Gustavo, an iOS developer passionate about health and fitness. I've always been frustrated with the existing workout tracker apps, which I find bloated with features and difficult to use. Also, I have a terrible memory when it comes to remembering my previous reps at the gym. But I turned my frustration into motivation and I created Strongify, a simple, yet elegant app that leaves room for that extra motivation we all need at the gym. 🎁 With gyms reopening worldwide, get Strongify Premium for free within the next 48 hours! 🎁 Meet Strongify: ✅ Custom Routines help organize your workouts, ✅ Fast exercise creation means no more endless lists, just name your exercise and you're good to go, ✅ Minimalistic input means you get to spend more time working out, ✅ Different charts options help track your progress, ✅ The calendar gives a clear overview of your past workouts, ✅ Pre-made sharing styles help you celebrate your accomplishments directly through Instagram Stories, ✅ Exclusive color themes make the app truly yours. Ever since I started using Strongify for myself, I've been able to get a much clearer understanding of my performance. I hope you enjoy Strongify too! Gustavo
UpvoteShare
Man, I wish it was on Android!
UpvoteShare
Maker
@michel_vermeulen1 Thank you! I'd love to make an Android version one day!
UpvoteShare