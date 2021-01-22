discussion
For anyone who has been diagnosed with a condition or had a health issue, you know how confusing, overwhelming and lonely it can be, especially during COVID-19. We decided to solve this problem and built a private, regulatory compliant social network for patients to connect with each other and get evidence-based, curated information and support they could trust. The Stronger Together free programs have been designed to support people during the pandemic, whether you’re trying to parent and work from home, caregiving for someone or managing your own health condition. These evidence-based programs have been developed with experts and include free coaching, self assessments, trackers, telehealth and remote patient monitoring when needed, so you can stay safe at home. It’s our way of helping and making the world less lonely.
