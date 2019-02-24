strongDM extends your SSO to manage access to any database or server in any environment. It's like reaching inbox zero for authorized keys files. Less work, more control, and an audit trail of every query, ssh & RDP session.
Justin McCarthyMaker@jmccarthy · CTO & co-founder, strongDM
Hi DevOps of PH 👋 Justin here from strongDM! * “I need access to production. I’m researching a bug. I’ll be good.“ * “VPN? Can’t you just poke a hole in the firewall?” * “Why does our production database have a user named 'gandalf'?” * "Who dropped that table?" * "This authorized_keys has 72 entries...any idea who they belong to? Recognize any of these? We wanted to build a security product that actually made everyone's lives easier. Simplify the process for DevOps to onboard/offboard staff, answer auditors' questions, and respond to security incidents. In short, we wanted to make security feel more like DevOps. strongDM includes: * Integrations with identity providers to centrally manage access to databases & servers in addition to apps * Protocol-aware proxy to centrally log every query, ssh & RDP session regardless of database or server type * Compliance reporting to answer auditors' questions Happy to answer any questions here in the comments. Thanks!
Chris F@chris_f1
I was really impressed when I got to see your live demo and then take the product for a spin. The fact that I was actually up and running in under an hour was the best new product installation I had in a very long time.
