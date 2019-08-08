Log InSign up
Stripo 2.0

An editor for interactive emails powered by Google AMP

#4 Product of the DayToday
Stripo is the first email template builder for AMP-powered emails listed by Google. Add AMP elements using a modular drag-and-drop editor or an HTML coding tool. Try a library of 300+ email templates and 500+ modules. Save up to 60% of time with Stripo!
How to Build AMP Emails with Stripo - Stripo.emailWanna keep up with the times and send AMP-powered emails over to your recipients? Gmail in its AMP emails guidelines specified that when building such emails with an email playground, you will need to add some code elements to email header and to its doctype!
Dmitry Kudrenko
Dmitry Kudrenko
Maker
Hello, I’m Dmitry Kudrenko, CEO at Stripo. I would love to present to you Stripo - the first email template builder that supports AMP for email technology. No matter if you are an email marketer who uses the drag-and-drop editor or a skilled designer who prefers working with a pure HTML code, Stripo is a perfect tool for you. We provide our users with all the necessary tools to design modern emails that contain interactive elements. Keep up with the times using Stripo! We know how valuable your time is, that’s why we wanted to significantly reduce the time you spend on email creation. Stripo is focused on creation processes automation, thus you can save up to 60% of the time you usually spend on email creation.
Anastasiia Burban
Anastasiia Burban
Amazing tool for business! Simply to use, fast to learn and as a result - great value! Thank you for this product:)
Наталья Устименко
Наталья Устименко
I really love the product. Best one out there as far as I’m concerned. You made my life easier!
Alisa Kryvosheieva
Alisa Kryvosheieva
The ease of drag and drop and the option to go to HTML mode. Keep bringing in new features and new templates - would be willing to pay more if more templates and options were available
Николай Никандров
Николай Никандров
Thanks, guys. I can set up what shows in mobile and desktop views separately - that’s the feature I was looking for.
