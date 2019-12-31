  1. Home
StringFlix

Create group videos you’ll love.

StringFlix is a social app that unite people through video by inviting them to collaborate, create and discover content.
Rather than our private expressions, It promotes a stronger message and will have a network effect to reach a much larger global audience.
About Us - StringFlixOur Vision To create a more meaningful social experience when creating video content uniting people with each single video post. StringFlix recognizes that humans, by nature, are social creatures, and collaboration is an innate part of the human experience. However, team participation is getting lost with solitary expression in Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
StringFlix at Game Changer Awards - StringFlixWe were proud to participate on this years Game Changer Awards.
Tech Company News Interview about Social Video Platform StringFlixBelow is our recent interview with Magda Stenzel, CEO and Co-Founder of StringFlix: A: StringFlix is a social video platform to collaborate, create and discover content. It was created to unite people through video. In the app, a person creates a video project, known as a "String" which includes a message, hashtags and a project deadline.
