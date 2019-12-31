Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
StringFlix
StringFlix
Create group videos you’ll love.
Video Streaming
Social Media Tools
+ 1
StringFlix is a social app that unite people through video by inviting them to collaborate, create and discover content.
Rather than our private expressions, It promotes a stronger message and will have a network effect to reach a much larger global audience.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
About Us - StringFlix
Our Vision To create a more meaningful social experience when creating video content uniting people with each single video post. StringFlix recognizes that humans, by nature, are social creatures, and collaboration is an innate part of the human experience. However, team participation is getting lost with solitary expression in Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
StringFlix at Game Changer Awards - StringFlix
We were proud to participate on this years Game Changer Awards.
Tech Company News Interview about Social Video Platform StringFlix
Below is our recent interview with Magda Stenzel, CEO and Co-Founder of StringFlix: A: StringFlix is a social video platform to collaborate, create and discover content. It was created to unite people through video. In the app, a person creates a video project, known as a "String" which includes a message, hashtags and a project deadline.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send