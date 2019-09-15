Strikefree Music

Discussion
Bart Proost
Hi Product Hunters! After No Lick Music became product of the day in 2018, something terrible happened. The site was growing fast, but some of my favorite YouTubers using the service were getting copyright strikes because of what I created.. The exact thing I was trying to solve! 😱 Turns out many artists aren't aware of who's collecting royalties on their behalf. Some of the music on our site got signed with labels and distributors after joining us, causing copyright strikes when people would use them on YouTube.. It took me a while until I found the solution, and I'm excited to present it today! Let me know what you think! I'll be here all day to answer questions if you have any.
