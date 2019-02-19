Strike is a complaint escalation platform that broadcasts bad experiences to the world, and applies pressure to the business in question, to provide an appropriate solution for the consumer.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Danny FlorianMaker@dnyflorian · Entrepreneur | UX Designer
As a consumer, have you ever had a bad experience with a brand/company? Chances are, we have all experienced bad customer service, faulty products, quality concerns, lemons, horrible brand experiences, shady practices, wrongful doings, etc. Sometimes your negative experience gets swept under the rug and forgotten. I created Strike to help put pressure 🔥 on brands to make things right and to warn others of common problems. Strike is a daily centralized feed where consumers can post their negative experiences and the community can upvote to help bring more visibility and hopefully influence the brand to make it right. Please take a moment and think about the last 30 days. Have a negative experience with a brand that wasn't made right? Share it on Strike!
Upvote Share·