Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Stride
Stride
Easy engineering calculations
Visit
Upvote 21
50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stride is a more modern technical documentation + calculation software for engineers and other calculation-driven professionals. It is local-first, has a robust units system, and is markdown-based.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Construction
by
Stride
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Stride
Easy engineering calculations
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Stride by
Stride
was hunted by
Weike Qu
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Construction
. Made by
Weike Qu
. Featured on October 11th, 2024.
Stride
is not rated yet. This is Stride's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report