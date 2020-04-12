Deals
Stretch Reminder
Stretch Reminder
App that reminds you to stretch
Productivity
An app that simply sends you non-intrusive stretch reminders with stretch animation. Helpful for people who spend a lot of time working on the desk. Give your muscles a break!
12 minutes ago
Discussion
Jas Singh
Maker
Hello, I made this app for myself to remind me to stretch. Feel free to download this free app and let me know if you need any features. Thanks
16 hours ago
