We all know how hard it is to keep full attention and eliminate stress in the times of information overload and many stimuli. We created a method that allows us to focus only on priorities. Sounds simple but it works. In our opinion, it is worth to give a try.
How to plan without stress and with head full of peace?I've been throught a lot to be right in this place. However, its was an exciting and instructive journey. My ability to analyze complex information and transform it into clear plan allowed me to prepare Stress-free Planner. During each challenge, I noticed that a profound understanding of the our thoughts, everyday activities and habits was the key to success.
Karol PiwowarczykMaker@k_piwowarczyk · Product Designer
You probably know the feeling when your morning resembles a slowly unleashed storm of inaccurate information. We had the same, but we found ways to organize our thoughts, create specific tasks, creative work and peaceful end of the day. Are you in?
