Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage 4
The comeback of the legendary Streets of Rage series
Xbox One
Tech
+ 1
Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a trilogy of beat 'em up games developed and published by SEGA in the 1990s.
After many years, Axel and Blaze are finally picking up the fight where they left.
10 minutes ago
Chris Messina
This looks super fun!
3 minutes ago
