streetcar.live

A live, interactive map of SF's famous Street Cars. It tells users not only how far away the next streetcar is from their stop, but also which streetcar it is. Volunteers Chris Arvin and Kat Siegal worked together to revamp Market Street Railway website.
Hunter
Gabriel LewisHunter@gabriel__lewis · 🤔
This is a much need update to the Market Street Railway's website. Especially for mobile users! The design is so great that the San Francisco Railway Museum is going to sell sticker sheets of the icons! You can buy them now here: https://transit.supply Amazing work @chrisarvinsf, and @katsiegal
Zachary West@zacwest
Looks like a great way to avoid the inconceivably loud and uncomfortable Italian streetcars.
