discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jared Hsu ✏️
MakerCo-Founder of StreamWork
Hey Gen-Zoomers of ProductHunt! As college students, we’ve felt the difficulties of having to attend tutoring sessions constrained by fees, availability, and accessibility. Today, we solved this by launching www.StreamWork.live. By providing 24/7 live, interactive homework help, students looking to study alongside an A-grade student have the ability to do so on StreamWork. We provide accessibility to all academically proficient and struggling students to learn collaboratively together. - Ask questions, receive solutions, & chat with fellow students via livestreams - Watch videos of your favorite tutors & interested subjects - Tutor to receive $5 + donations just for completing your homework - Tune in, from any device, to study collaboratively with A+ student tutors Simply put, we’re a free online tutoring center that’s bringing the minds of students together, building upon each other’s knowledge to reach scholastic success. If you are or know of any college/high-school students, we’d love for them to try StreamWork. Send me an email to hey@streamwork.live and we’ll send you a t-shirt/stickers for your signup/referral. Study smarter, not harder. Get schooled with StreamWork. 📚👩🏽🎓✨
UpvoteShare
@streamwork @jeddyhsu Very excited to get this platform out for students who are in need of tutoring help!
Share
Upvote (1)