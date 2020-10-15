discussion
Justin Mitchell
Hunter
I've been chatting with Jorge for months now and have been super impressed with his progress and ability to listen and implement feedback. This product is such a great example of understanding your audience and building something around a real problem. Insanely excited to see this finally launch.
Jorge Ferreiro
@jmitch Thanks for hunting and your help, Justin! You've been a key pillar to improve Streamradiox over these past months (and improve myself on my product skills too hehe)! Our sessions have helped me a lot to learn how to focus more on the customers and understand better their paint points. Let's finger crossed for the launch 🤞🤓🤩
Jorge Ferreiro
Hi Hunters! 👋 I’m Jorge from Spain, the founder of Streamradiox, a self-taught programmer, DJ, and streamer. I’ve suffered many times getting copyright claims in my videos and live streams, and as a producer myself I've found it hard to grow in the music industry. Frustrated by the recent copyright issues (DMCA) on Twitch affecting many streamers, I decided to fix this problem myself! So I started Streamradiox to help streamers never again worry about copyright claims and help music producers and artists promote their music. I’m energized about making a great product for streamers, and I’d love to count on your support and ideas! Our mission is to connect streamers with their audience through audio and multimedia, and I want to put together a team of passionate people to explore new crazy ideas ^_^ Drop a comment or an email if interested to join jorge@streamradiox.com Streamradiox in a nutshell: 🎧 Fresh music - Thousands of royalty-free music. ⚡ One minute setup - Adding our music to OBS or Streamlabs is blazing-fast! 💎 Exclusive music - We like to promote young independent artists and producers. 🎨 Brand and customization - We automatically curate music playlists for your audience, and you can customize the music player We’re in the early days, and we can’t do this without your help! If you have any questions, suggestions, or ideas, please let me know in the comments. 👉 First 100 Product Hunt users who request an invitation get instant access to Streamradiox: [http://streamradiox.com/?ref=pro... Happy streaming! Ps: For the hackers in the house, Streamradiox is built with serverless architecture, React, and Firebase. It’s fun and challenging working on this product. Drop any questions in the comments that you may have about the technology or challenges of building a music streaming service.
Fajar Siddiq
wow this is very useful! ;) something I would use. Congrats on the launch
Jorge Ferreiro
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! You're so positive and encouraging always! I saw your YouTube videos!!! Would be awesome if you can test it out the tool and host a livestream with it. Wanna give it a shot?
An
Sounds interesting! What's the pricing?
Jorge Ferreiro
@anthemaker Thanks for commenting, great question! For now, it's free! My main goal is testing out the problem space and see if there is enough interest/traction in the actual solution. So I don't rush too much into monetization for now, just making sure I'm solving the problem in the best way. In terms of pricing, there are a couple of hypotheses I've been considering from the beginning, from going into the classic subscription model (like Spotify, YouTube, Epidemic Sound) into more experimental revenue models such as "sponsored playlist from brands" or creating widgets for helping streamers make more money and getting a cut out of the revenue. I'm interested to know your ideas! Any thoughts or ideas over the pricing or the product?
Fran Suarez
Wow! Super polished design! What has been the hardest technical challenge?
Jorge Ferreiro
@sologeeks_inc Thanks for the question, Fran! I'd say creating the music catalog pipeline to upload and classify the music. Another interesting challenge is all the setup to make sure the application can delivery the music fast and efficiently, and lastly synchronization mechanism between the music player and all the connected clients (mobile, streaming software). I'm sure there are more challenges, but those are probably the ones on top of my head 🙌
