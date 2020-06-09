Discussion
4 Reviews
Musthaq Ahamad
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋 Streamon is one of my side projects and an open source tool to help you go live on social networks using your studio setup with any content. Now stream high quality audio and video using your favorite broadcasting software! We have had our community, streaming a wide range of contents to Instagram live, from live concerts, news reporting, DJ sets to Zoom calls and meetings! Use the app to hook into Social networks to grab the streaming links and use it to stream using broadcasting software like OBS Studio, Streamlabs OBS, XSplit or any of your favorites. Feel free to try it out and feedbacks are always welcome.
