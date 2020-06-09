Log In
Streamon

Go live with your DJ sets, events and meetings from your PC

Stream is a free and open source tool to help you stream almost anything from your PC to Instagram Live. Now stream your DJ sets, Concerts, Meetings live to your audience on Instagram with Streamon and OBS Studio or any of your favorite streaming softwares.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Musthaq Ahamad
Musthaq Ahamad
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋 Streamon is one of my side projects and an open source tool to help you go live on social networks using your studio setup with any content. Now stream high quality audio and video using your favorite broadcasting software! We have had our community, streaming a wide range of contents to Instagram live, from live concerts, news reporting, DJ sets to Zoom calls and meetings! Use the app to hook into Social networks to grab the streaming links and use it to stream using broadcasting software like OBS Studio, Streamlabs OBS, XSplit or any of your favorites. Feel free to try it out and feedbacks are always welcome.
