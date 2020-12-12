discussion
Rich Allen
MakerCo-Founder of Streamly
Hey PH, Streamly has been in development since 2019 and is a product due to work on top of already existing live shows. If your favourite artists is playing in another country or the show is sold out we give fans a way to watch the show. We stream concerts from multiple angles and allow the fan to look through the video thumbnails of each camera and seamlessly switch during the show with no break in the audio. We have done our first show with 8 great acts and there are more in the pipeline. Streamly is currently available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV with Android coming soon. We would love to hear any feedback from the community on ways we can improve the product. Thanks Rich and Streamly Team
