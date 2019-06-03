Create a beautiful cross-platform, mobile responsive website from your Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and Mixer content.
Around the web
Streamlabs Creator Sites: Do Streamers Really NEED a Website?Streamlabs have released their new Creator Sites, a website builder specifically made for Streamers & Content Creators.
YouTube
Streamlabs Unveils Creator Sites; Integrated Website-Builder and Commerce Platform for Live StreamersSAN FRANCISCO--()-- Streamlabs, the leading provider of live streaming tools, is announcing the general availability of Creator Sites, a new content creator-focused website builder to help live streamers consolidate their online brand, monetize their stream, and grow their online business.
Businesswire
Build your online Streamer presence with StreamLabs Creator Sites - Full Walkthrough & TutorialStreamLabs has just announced their new "Creator Sites" - a creator-focused (streamer-focused) website platform to build a website and attract sponsors, fans, etc. integrated directly with StreamLabs, Twitch, etc. Use this coupon to save $10 on StreamLabs Prime: eposvox-dc18-10 Read more: https://eposvox.com/2019/05/build-your-online-streamer-presence-with-streamlabs-creator-sites-full-walkthrough-tutorial/ Thanks for watching!
YouTube
Streamlabs Introduces Creator Sites, Prime OfferingsA few years ago it seemed like everyone had their own website. That isn't the case now--many people have opted to maintain a dozen social media accounts instead--but Streamlabs believes streamers ought to set up their own sites instead of exclusively relying on social platforms. That's why the company today announced the Creator Sites website builder alongside a new Streamlabs Prime service that offers new features for the company's various products.
Tom's Hardware
Everything You Need To Know About Streamlabs Creator SitesStreamlabs just dropped a service to help take your content and channel to the next level. Is it worth it? Lets find out! Streamlabs Prime is a new platform that allows content creators and live streamers to expand their content to their own personal websites. But how good is streamlab's creator sites?
YouTube
Streamlabs unveils Creator Sites to help influencers monetize streams and grow brandsStreamlabs has launched Creator Sites, a way for streamers and influencers to build their own websites and brands for better monetization. The content creator-focused website builder will help livestreamers consolidate their online brands, monetize their streams, and grow their online business.
VentureBeat
Streamlabs Creator Sites - How It Works And Why You Need ItStreamlabs creator sites is an extremely easy to use website builder for content creators that will help you get more followers on other social platforms and make more money. Using the creator sites will also give you a way to represent yourself and your brand to potential sponsors in a more professional way.
YouTube
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Simple easy to setup. Hooks up with existing tips and merch.
More templates
Add support for other types of creatorsMurtaza Hussain has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Osama KhanMaker@osamakhn · product @streamlabs
Hi PH, The team at Streamlabs has built Creator Sites to help content creators consolidate their online brand, monetize their live streams, and grow their online business. It's like Shopify for online creators, helping them build a website with options like live stream donations, selling apparel and accessories, and integration with all the leading live streaming platforms: Twitch, Youtube, Mixer, and Facebook. This is the first version of the product we have released. Stay tuned for more! The PH community can use the following code for a $10 discount on checkout: streamlabs-producthunt-10 Have fun streaming!
Upvote (8)Share·
Elliott James PerryMaker@elliottjperry · Head of Content at Streamlabs
Matthew kiichichaos Heafy, 🎸 guitarist and 🎤 lead vocalist of popular heavy metal band Trivium, uses Creator Sites to distribute his merch worldwide... https://twitter.com/matthewkheafy https://matthewkheafy.com/merch 💬 He was kind enough to say the following... “I come from the professional touring music world, so I’ve dealt with suppliers, vendors, materials, artists, distribution, everything. Already. For the last 20 years. So to see how simple Streamlabs has made the merch creation, selling, and purchasing/ handling system is insane.”
Upvote Share·