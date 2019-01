StreamElements Raises $11.3M Series A to Expand Live Video Creation Platform for Global Content Creators and Brands

PALO ALTO, Calif.--()-- StreamElements, the fastest growing production platform for live-streaming, used by more than 200,000 live channels on Twitch and YouTube Live, today announced it has raised $11.3 million in Series A funding led by Pitango VC and previous investors State of Mind Ventures, Rainfall VC, Samsung Next and others.