Upload or record a video. Get a sharable link to stream it.

Stream.new is the simplest way to share a video with the internet. You can upload a video you already have, record one of yourself, or screenshare. Stream.new handles all the stuff behind the scenes to play back across devices/internet connections smoothly. 😎
Matt McClure
Maker
Founder, Mux
👋 Hi hunters! We started this because we wanted to experiment/dogfood the Mux API + Next.js, but then it took on a life of its own. We started using this to share videos/recordings internally, and with friends, so we decided to polish it up a little and released it to the world! It's all open source (https://github.com/muxinc/stream...), so you can quickly spin up your own if you want, and patches are, of course, always welcome 😊
