Stream.new

Matt McClure
MakerFounder, Mux
👋 Hi hunters! We started this because we wanted to experiment/dogfood the Mux API + Next.js, but then it took on a life of its own. We started using this to share videos/recordings internally, and with friends, so we decided to polish it up a little and released it to the world! It's all open source (https://github.com/muxinc/stream...), so you can quickly spin up your own if you want, and patches are, of course, always welcome 😊
