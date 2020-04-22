Stream
Make money from virtual events hosted on Zoom
Super cool product that lets just about anyone make paid virtual events out of Zoom. Check it out!
This seems like a useful product that could enable small businesses that offer training services like classes to operate during COVID-19 and could also be the catalyst to help these businesses reach a wider audience during normal times. Setting this service up with one easy-to-use application could be the difference maker that persuades small businesses who would otherwise operate soley in-person to shift toward offering some content online.
The website is blocked in India.