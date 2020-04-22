  1. Home
Stream

Make money from virtual events hosted on Zoom

#3 Product of the DayToday
Stream is the easiest way to promote, monetize, and livestream virtual events for your audience.
Discussion
4 Reviews5.0/5
Tejas Manohar
Tejas Manohar
Hunter
Super cool product that lets just about anyone make paid virtual events out of Zoom. Check it out!
Stephen Greenwood
Stephen Greenwood
👏🏻👏🏻 Great idea
Ky Nguyen
Ky Nguyen
Cool thing. I'll be your first user.
Andreas Fatschel
Andreas Fatschel
This seems like a useful product that could enable small businesses that offer training services like classes to operate during COVID-19 and could also be the catalyst to help these businesses reach a wider audience during normal times. Setting this service up with one easy-to-use application could be the difference maker that persuades small businesses who would otherwise operate soley in-person to shift toward offering some content online.
Shiva Prabhakaran
Shiva Prabhakaran
The website is blocked in India.
