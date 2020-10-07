discussion
Rob Fahrni
Proprietor, Hayseed
I created Stream because I wanted a simplified Timeline based feed reader. Stream supports RSS, Atom, JSON Feed, and OPML. There are no unread/read counts. No grouping of feeds. It doesn't support any third-party services. It's just a simple feed reader.
philipptemmel
Most beautiful icon I have on my homescreen (kudos Tim Van Damme)! 🥰 Big fan of Stream, a great RSS reader without any noice. I am going to feature it in the next issue of Creativerly (https://creativerly.xyz) dropping upcoming Sunday 11th Ocotber. 🙌🏻
