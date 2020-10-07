  1. Home
A timeline based feed reader

With Stream all your feeds appears as a unified timeline. With its simple user interface, ability to import existing lists, and support for open reading standards, Stream is a great choice if you're looking for a different experience.
Rob Fahrni
Maker
Proprietor, Hayseed
I created Stream because I wanted a simplified Timeline based feed reader. Stream supports RSS, Atom, JSON Feed, and OPML. There are no unread/read counts. No grouping of feeds. It doesn't support any third-party services. It's just a simple feed reader.
philipptemmelProduct Designer | creativerly.xyz
Most beautiful icon I have on my homescreen (kudos Tim Van Damme)! 🥰 Big fan of Stream, a great RSS reader without any noice. I am going to feature it in the next issue of Creativerly (https://creativerly.xyz) dropping upcoming Sunday 11th Ocotber. 🙌🏻
