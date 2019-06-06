Stream is a micro-journaling app designed to save your most important thoughts and ideas. Saving a thought on Stream is as easy as sending a message to yourself. You can easily share your thoughts from Stream to Twitter.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Vidy ThatteMaker@vd_thatte · launching something new soon
Hey fellow makers! 👋 I had this random idea 2 months ago to build a private twitter for myself. I really liked how twitter made it easy to share my thoughts with everyone but there was a lot I didn't necessarily was interested in sharing publicly. After a few weeks of contemplating this idea, I decided to go ahead and build it. I then sent out about 20 beta invites to some of my friends. A few weeks later, the number of beta testers has grown to more than 150 people and I've managed to tap into a whole new community of twitter power users who think publicly and use Stream & Twitter frequently. Top Features that makes Stream super helpful: - Messaging style UI to make note creation super simple - Supports Audio notes and transcription via Speechkit framework - Supports images - Search - Ability to spin threads - Privacy - All data stored on your phone Would love your feedback!! P.S. the app makes typewriter sounds as you type 👀
Upvote Share·