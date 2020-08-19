Stream 2.0

  1. Home
Monetize and manage your virtual events hosted on Zoom

Stream makes it easy for anyone to start a live media business. Creators get a CMS built for launching 1-click Zoom livestreams, integrated payments through Stripe, and a website that can host pre-recorded and subscriber-only content.
How 3 first-time founders launched their startup in a weekend during lockdown and scored $2.1 million in pre-seed cash the next monthIn April, Stream co-founders Lan Page, Paul Klein, and Jun Hu Hong spent a sleepless weekend hacking away at their startup idea, a Patreon alternative. The founders applied to Y Combinator and were accepted but turned it down and instead fundraised from angel investors and boutique, early-stage VC firms. Here's how the startup raised $2.1 million in one month from rising stars in the VC/startup world.
Alex Banaga
Congrats on the launch! Such a great idea and love the design!
Lan
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 Jun, Paul, and I started Stream nearly four months ago after seeing our friends and family struggle with transitioning their often service-based businesses online. We’ve worked closely with thousands of experts, solopreneurs, and SMBs from all over the country to understand what it takes to succeed to sell as a digital entrepreneur and earn an income online. Our creators spend a lot of time preparing for their virtual classes, events, and workshops. It’s really tedious and often difficult work. Our product is built to be simple yet robust enough for those who’ve chosen to invest in our platform as part of their entire workflow. Here's what's new: - An entirely new dashboard-based design - Custom website and domain - CRM for customer emails, notifications, and payments - Embed event registration on any website - Sell previously recorded videos - 1-click Zoom integration We hope you like it!
Calum Webb
Hi ?makers, What's new since you last launched on Product Hunt?
Lan
Maker
@calum Hi! We rebuilt the entire product and added in a ton of new features. Everything is new. :)
