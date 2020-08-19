Stream 2.0

discussion
Alex Banaga
Congrats on the launch! Such a great idea and love the design!
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 Jun, Paul, and I started Stream nearly four months ago after seeing our friends and family struggle with transitioning their often service-based businesses online. We’ve worked closely with thousands of experts, solopreneurs, and SMBs from all over the country to understand what it takes to succeed to sell as a digital entrepreneur and earn an income online. Our creators spend a lot of time preparing for their virtual classes, events, and workshops. It’s really tedious and often difficult work. Our product is built to be simple yet robust enough for those who’ve chosen to invest in our platform as part of their entire workflow. Here's what's new: - An entirely new dashboard-based design - Custom website and domain - CRM for customer emails, notifications, and payments - Embed event registration on any website - Sell previously recorded videos - 1-click Zoom integration We hope you like it!
