Stream 2.0

How 3 first-time founders launched their startup in a weekend during lockdown and scored $2.1 million in pre-seed cash the next month

In April, Stream co-founders Lan Page, Paul Klein, and Jun Hu Hong spent a sleepless weekend hacking away at their startup idea, a Patreon alternative. The founders applied to Y Combinator and were accepted but turned it down and instead fundraised from angel investors and boutique, early-stage VC firms. Here's how the startup raised $2.1 million in one month from rising stars in the VC/startup world.