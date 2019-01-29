With the free Streaky app, you'll achieve daily goals much easier and more fun! 🙌
Streaky helps you or your business get better. No long to-do lists which make you feel stressed out. With Streaky only 1 thing matters the most: what is the most important thing you want to do today? Focus on that 🙌
Reviews
- Pros:
Easy and friendly way to set goals and achieve them!Cons:
None
Love the daily streak.Robin van Delft has used this product for one day.
Discussion
MikeMaker@startupwithmike · Founder of Vindy, Upvoty & Streaky
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I am always looking for ways to improve my own daily productivity and that's why I created Streaky: a free app to help you achieve daily goals much easier! You can download it on iOs and Android for free! I hope it can help you improve your daily productivity too. My vision? Of course, it's all about what you want to achieve in the long-term, but by starting now (today!) with the most important step, you'll make progress much faster! Feel free to give it a try and I would love to hear your feedback 🙌
