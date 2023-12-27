Products
Home
→
Product
→
Streaks
Streaks
Commit to resolutions by staking money on the blockchain.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hold yourself accountable, on the blockchain. Commit to resolutions with a stake. Achieve your goals to reclaim or lose it to an address you pick. Everything facilitated by smart contracts.
Launched in
Productivity
Quantified Self
Web3
by
Streaks
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"This is my first product launch :) Any feedback is appreciated"
The makers of Streaks
About this launch
Streaks
Commit to resolutions by staking money on the blockchain.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Streaks by
Streaks
was hunted by
Shlok Khemani
in
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
,
Web3
. Made by
Shlok Khemani
. Featured on December 28th, 2023.
Streaks
is not rated yet. This is Streaks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report