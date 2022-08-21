Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Straw.Page
See Straw.Page’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Straw.Page
Ranked #7 for today
Straw.Page
Drag and drop mobile site builder - bio links, blogs + more
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create websites from your phone! Straw.Page is a drag and drop site builder that works on mobile.
- Link-in bio sites
- Personal sites
- Landing pages
- Blogs
Every site comes with a blog, where you can create unlimited posts!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Website Builder
,
Tech
by
Straw.Page
Coda for Startups
Ad
Startups get $1000 in Coda credit to power their company.
About this launch
Straw.Page
Extremely simple website builder
7
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Straw.Page by
Straw.Page
was hunted by
Osman Ahmed
in
Design Tools
,
Website Builder
,
Tech
. Made by
Osman Ahmed
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Straw.Page
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on March 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
Report