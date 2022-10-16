Products
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
A Simple Framework for Calculating Product-Market Fit
How can you objectively calculate whether a product will be adopted (and paid for) by customers? This is a framework to help you do that.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
by
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
About this launch
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
A Simple Framework for Calculating Product-Market Fit
0
reviews
0
followers
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator by
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
was hunted by
Andrew Mugoya
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Andrew Mugoya
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator
is not rated yet. This is Strathpath Product-Market Fit Calculator's first launch.
