Stratagem

Build your best life.

A simple product for individuals looking to concisely plan, relate, and visualize their short term, long term, and overarching goals.
Colin Bethea
Colin Bethea
Maker
Hey all 👋🏻 This is a product I built sporadically over the course of a month; I'm a still a junior developer so go easy on me :) Essentially, Stratagem is a nice, simple way to plan, concisely explain, and relate your goals to each other. Instead of creating mountainous goals for yourself, maybe give Stratagem a try and develop short and long term goals that will lead to your final goal.
