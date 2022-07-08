Products
Home
→
Product
→
STRAIBERRY
Ranked #14 for today
STRAIBERRY
Sweet taste of AI in oral hygiene
StrAIberry is an AI based application that uses image processing to examine/check the dental photos of its users (both X-ray and photography). StrAIberry provides dashboards for NGOs, Dentists, etc., to be connected to their users.
Launched in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
by
STRAIBERRY
About this launch
STRAIBERRY
Sweet Taste of AI in Oral Hygiene
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
STRAIBERRY by
STRAIBERRY
was hunted by
Ali Farid
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Ali Farid
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
STRAIBERRY
is not rated yet. This is STRAIBERRY's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#110
