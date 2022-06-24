Products
Home
→
Product
→
Straddle
Ranked #8 for today
Straddle
Decentralized gaming platform
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Decentralized gaming web & mobile platform that connects game hosts & players to: — organize games and tournaments — make an easy settlement — build trusted community — find the best games We want to leave time for games
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Straddle
Follow for updates
About this launch
Straddle
Straddle is your trusted gaming assistant
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Straddle by
Straddle
was hunted by
Nataliia Pirak
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Nataliia Pirak
and
Serhiy Boichun
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Straddle
is not rated yet. This is Straddle's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#40
