Mehul Lad
MakerFounder @ Stove (ex-Lime,Deliveroo,REEF)
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Excited to launch my first product here! Taking a shot at bettering the home cooking experience. Stove is a shoppable recipe app that solves the problem of working out what to make and how to get the ingredients. We personalise recipes based on your preferences and plug in to your local grocery stores so you can shop within the app. Our video recipes are created by chefs/restaurants, are exclusive to the platform, and can be watched as live streams (coming soon) or on demand at a time that suits you! We believe the next category defining food business won't be another delivery company or subscription box - it will tackle home cooking in an affordable and asset-light way that's geared towards the irreversible shift being made to online spending. Home cooking is still the largest means of food consumption, and captures the largest share of spend on food. This is the mission for Stove and our vision is build the world's first full-stack home cooking platform. So, what can you do on Stove? 🌟 Content - Personalise your recipes Fancy a meal based on your favourite cuisine, available kitchen tools, cooking times, dietary need? Filter on these and more! At Stove, every recipe has been curated by a professional chef who will share their personal stories, tip and tricks to help you do it at home. It's smart meal planning, tailored to you. In our live streams it'll becomes so much more engaging. 🌟 Commerce - Purchase groceries All recipes from Stove are shoppable from the largest grocery providers in the U.S and U.K. Most recipes sites and app only solve half the problem - you're left scratching your head working out where you need to shop to get all the ingredients. 🌟 Community - Join chat 'tables' and tip chefs Looking for a recommendation, ingredient substitute, or someone to rate your plate? or maybe you want to tip your favourite chef for sharing their skills and knowledge? 🔜 What's coming up next? — Live cooking streams. We've built a separate app so chefs/restaurants can host live cooking streams. There will be 2 types of streams: video or chat only, each with viewing capacities. — Obvious features (likes, favourites, swapping out a dish, changing serving size) — Direct integration with grocery product API's - we want to recommend recipes based on leftovers, draw out nutritional content etc etc. — Oh, and loads more video content! As this is our beta - we're still super early on our journey and working through product cycles at speed. Excited to hear what you think and thanks for checking us out!
