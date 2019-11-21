Discussion
George Bougakov
Maker
Hi! I'm George and I made Storytune. It is an app that allows you to share what you're listening to on your Snapchat story. You can also get music recommendations through it from your real friends :) It all started 6 months ago with a Siri Shortcut that allowed me to post what I was listening to on my Instagram story. It was a really dumb hack (or as Tom Scott would call it, "a bodge") but it worked. I even posted it on Product Hunt, but I had to discontinue it a month later. When Product Hunt announced the Snapchat Makers Festival, I thought it would be a great opportunity to rebuild Storybadge in a way that would make it more useful, and more importantly for me wouldn't eat up all my server resources 😂 If you like Storytune, I'd really appreciate it if you vote for it on the Makers Festival.
