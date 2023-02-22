Products
StoryTagger
Ranked #16 for today
StoryTagger
Brilliant UGC video work stories
StoryTagger automates video interviews, so you can regularly share stories that help people learn, connect and thrive at work. Simply select a template, customise prompts, invite colleagues and StoryTagger takes care of everything else.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Human Resources
by
StoryTagger
About this launch
StoryTagger
Brilliant UGC video work stories
0
reviews
4
followers
StoryTagger by
StoryTagger
was hunted by
Carl Hodler
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Carl Hodler
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
StoryTagger
is not rated yet. This is StoryTagger's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
-
