  Home
  Product
  StoryTagger
StoryTagger
Ranked #16 for today

StoryTagger

Brilliant UGC video work stories

Free Options
StoryTagger automates video interviews, so you can regularly share stories that help people learn, connect and thrive at work. Simply select a template, customise prompts, invite colleagues and StoryTagger takes care of everything else.
Launched in Productivity, Education, Human Resources by
StoryTagger
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Carl Hodler
in Productivity, Education, Human Resources. Made by
Carl Hodler
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is StoryTagger's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
-