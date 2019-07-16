Log InSign up
StoryScroll

turn blog posts into scrolling videos for Instagram Stories

StoryScroll turns webpages & blog posts into auto-scrolling videos perfectly sized for Instagram Stories, Posts, and other social media!
1. Input a URL
2. Click the Make Videos button
3. Post your videos!
Neal Shyam
Neal Shyam
Maker
You can't post links on Instagram unless you're verified or have a business profile with over 10,000 followers. And even then, every link is a road block on the way to conversion. Writers, bloggers, and content marketers are at a disadvantage on social media, because these platforms prioritize video and advertisements. StoryScroll turns your long form content into auto-scrolling videos. No clicks, no distracting sound, no friction. Just a clean, lean-back, and engaging experience. Your videos will look great on Instagram Stories, as posts, and on any social media that supports video. YES, IT'S FREE - Download the app and make unlimited awesome videos all day, every day. I'd love to get your feedback & make StoryScroll the best it can be. P.S. If you like StoryScroll, you might also dig my newsletter of actionable & non-patronizing career advice for software developers => http://nealshyam.com/advice
