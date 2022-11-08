Products
StoryPrompt
StoryPrompt
Asynchronous video conversations at scale
StoryPrompt brings customers, teams, and your community closer together through asynchronous video messaging. Start a face-to-face conversation, capture responses, and boost engagement by simply sharing a link. No meetings necessary.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
Community
by
StoryPrompt
About this launch
StoryPrompt
Asynchronous video conversations at scale
StoryPrompt by
StoryPrompt
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
Community
. Made by
Gavin Hammar
and
Martine Hammar
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
StoryPrompt
is not rated yet. This is StoryPrompt's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#134
