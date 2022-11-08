Products
Ranked #9 for today

StoryPrompt

Asynchronous video conversations at scale

StoryPrompt brings customers, teams, and your community closer together through asynchronous video messaging. Start a face-to-face conversation, capture responses, and boost engagement by simply sharing a link. No meetings necessary.
Launched in Customer Communication, Marketing, Community
Calixa Automation Platform
Turn your signups into revenue
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
StoryPrompt by
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in Customer Communication, Marketing, Community. Made by
Gavin Hammar
and
Martine Hammar
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is StoryPrompt's first launch.
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#134