Jared Webb
I use StoryPony constantly as a reader and writer. It’s easy to use and has an engaging community. Help is easy to get from David too just a message and he responds as soon as possible.
Maker
@jaredofwebb Thank you for the kind words Jared :)
Maker
Hello Product Hunt!✌️ I’m very excited to introduce a project that kept me busy these past months: Storypony - Stories to Go ⚡️The journey began when I realized how difficult it was to find a website offering good reads that is simple, curated and poses no barriers to access all content. So I made one. 📚Storypony launched at the end of January and is already hosting hundreds of stories and poems for everyone to enjoy. 🖋️Authors, ranging from beginners to award-winning pros, recognize the added value of being featured on Storypony and submit their works daily. 👀Each submission is reviewed and published only if it meets the minimum requirements. This way we eliminate unwanted content and give people what they came for - great stories and poetry to read. 👏A review one of our authors left on Facebook captures it really well: "This is a great site to publish on. Not overly strategic. There are real stories here, not medium grade advice columns on how to become class president. Therefore it's a great place to read original stories too." ⏰There are plenty of upcoming features, including: • Authors following • Offline reading • Advanced filtering • iPhone and Android apps ⚠️And ultimately: • Rewarding the authors based on reads Follow Storypony on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for updates and feel free to ask me anything🙂👇
