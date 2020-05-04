Discussion
Alex Petuschak
Maker
Way back in 2014, just a few months after the Swift language was introduced, Swiftify created a converter from Objective-C to Swift (!objectivec2swift) that became the best of its kind. Five years later, Apple has introduced SwiftUI – a revolutionary way to develop a UI for iOS and macOS apps using Swift code. Benefits of SwiftUI include: • Easier collaboration • Readable code (as opposed to cryptic XML format used by Storyboards) • Compile-time checking • A step towards porting iOS apps to macOS This time Swiftify was the first to introduce a converter from Storyboards to SwiftUI! The following features are currently supported: • Storyboard and XIB files • Full support for View, Text, Button controls • Very basic support for other controls • Attributed text (fonts, text styles, foreground and background colors) • Exact replication of the positioning of storyboard elements (except for Auto Layout constraints) The best thing is, the Storyboard to SwiftUI converter is now absolutely free and unlimited for Swiftify users!
I worked long and hard to build out my Storyboard UIs. Now all that work can be translated accurately to SwiftUI code, thanks to the awesome team at Swiftify. Code on! 🚀
Maker
Thanks @rushkeegan - really appreciate your super-positive feedback on this! The product is yet on its early stage but so far the community feedback is great, and we are going to continue improving it in order to cover as much as possible :)
Having used Swiftify, have high hopes for this nrw product. Feels like a sure step in the right direction, as unified apps for iOS and Mac is the obvious future. What are the limits on this free version?
Maker
Hey @romanzadyrako, currently there are absolutely no limits! Just copy your storyboard code and paste it at https://swiftify.com/#/converter... Enjoy, and we'd love to hear your feedback :)
