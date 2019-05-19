Storybadge is a Shortcut for Apple Shortcuts app that allows to easily share songs. No more screenshots of ‘Now Playing’ screen.
3rd Party Apple Music clients are also supported. (Tested on Soor)
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
George BougakovMaker@gbougakov · A 14 year old developer
For a really long time, when I wanted to share a song to Instagram, I’d screenshot the ‘Now Playing’ screen or my lock screen and post the screenshot to Instagram Stories. A month ago, I made Storybadge and have been testing it ever since. Check it out and let me know what you think of it! — George
