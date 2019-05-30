Story View for WordPress
Create story-like versions of your posts and grow engagement
#2 Product of the DayToday
Use Story View to grab the attention of your visitors with a short attention span. Highlight the most important parts of your articles in a story-like format, with images and short sentences for better engagement.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
👋 Hi Everyone, there is no break on the maker train, here comes my 4th product 😸 I've built Story View to help content creators keep their visitors inside their own platform. Here is how it works: - create a post the way you usually do - select the most important parts and use them to create a highlighted version of your article - use the simple combination of images and short texts to communicate your message - enjoy, that users will stay on your site to read the full article because of the highlights This is just one use case Story View can help you with. It's also perfect to create a step by step guide for a recipe, to highlight the most important parts of an event, to share your favorite scenes or characters from a movie, etc. As always, looking for your feedback. 🎉 Launch offer ✨ Thanks to the guys at MFY (especially @jovisjoseph), if you purchase Story View today, you'll get a lifetime 50% off (save 20$ every month) access to their platform. About MFY: With MFY set up automated campaigns and customer funnels in Facebook Messenger. For bloggers and content creators, MFY can supercharge their content marketing with conversational campaigns in Facebook Messenger with 80% open rates compared to less than 10% open rates of emails. What you get from the tool: Multiple widgets to collect Facebook Subscriber Facebook Messenger Broadcast and automated sequences Smart Behavioral based subscriber segmentation Get the offer at https://gum.co/storyview
Upvote (2)Share·
Jovis Joseph Aloor@jovisjoseph · Co-Founder at MFY.im
This is something I always wanted in every blog post out there. Imagine going through highlights of every post before taking the leap and reading the whole stuff. Finally a real use for the Story format. And thank you @feriforgacs for letting MFY be a part of this great product launch.
Upvote (2)Share·
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
@jovisjoseph my pleasure :)
Upvote Share·
sujesh thekkepatt@sujesh_thekkepatt1
Very cool plugin. Loved it. Can we put a subscription box in the pop up ?
Upvote (1)Share·
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
@sujesh_thekkepatt1 thank you. At the moment, you can't but this is a feature on top of my todo list.
Upvote (1)Share·
sujesh thekkepatt@sujesh_thekkepatt1
@feriforgacs looking forward to it
Upvote (1)Share·
Shibil Mathew@shibil_mathew · UI/UX Geek. Working on Yetee Chat
Hey I was just wondering does each slides in the stories automatically transition to next slide after a definite amount of time like stories in IG and FB. In the demos the slides only change when I click on them. Am I missing something here?
Upvote Share·